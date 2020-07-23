New COVID-19 case in Bracken County

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County now has 24 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox, the new case is a female over the age of 40.

Mason County now has 45 cases with 36 recovered and one death. In Robertson County, two cases have been recorded with one recovered. Lewis County has recorded 26 cases and Fleming County, 41.

With case numbers increasing and plans for students to go back to the classroom, Samantha Wilson with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department suggested now is a good time for parents to come up with a plan.

“I really want families to think about a plan if a child or parents get sick. It’s good time to have a plan in place,” she said.

In an effort to blunt the growth in COVID-19 cases across the commonwealth, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear issued a new travel advisory and a pullback on the guidance for mass gatherings.

The new travel advisory recommends a 14-day self-quarantine for travelers who went to any of eight states – Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas – that are reporting a positive coronavirus testing rate equal to or greater than 15 percent. The advisory also includes Mississippi, which is quickly approaching a positive testing rate of 15 percent, and the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico.

Beshear also said the Cabinet for Health and Family Services has issued a new order that pulls back on guidance covering social, non-commercial mass gatherings. On June 29, the original guidance was eased to allow for gatherings of 50 or fewer people. The recent order returns the guidance to allow only for such gatherings of 10 or fewer people. The guidance, which does not apply to weddings, restaurants, retail or other public venues, went into effect Monday.