July 22, 2020
MOUNT OLIVET — The Robertson County Board of Education is working on a reopening plan for the 2020-21 school year.
During a regular meeting of the board on Monday, Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said the district plan is to open on Aug. 24 with several restrictions in place.
According to Holbrook, a parent survey was put out to the public and most want to see school return to in-person instruction.
“About 65 to 66 percent of responses want in-person learning,” he said. “About 35 percent want online instruction. Right now, the plan is to return on Aug. 24 unless the governor mandates that we can’t.”
Holbrook said facial coverings will be required and every student will have their temperature checked when arriving at school. Any student with a temperature of 100.4 and above will be sent home.
“I was at the store recently and noticed those plexiglass walls that have been put up,” he said. “That could be a possibility for the desks.”
One board member asked what other districts had planned. According to Holbrook, most districts have planned to return between Aug. 24 and Sept. 9 with an in-person and online option for students.
Board Member Marsha Jones is concerned about the number of families who may not have access to internet if parents chose to keep their children home.
“What percentage of parents who want to do online don’t have internet?” she asked.
According to Holbrook, there are several families without internet access at home.
There are alternative options, however, including providing a hot spot at the school and public library, sending home packets or sending home flash drives with work assignments on them.
“We could send home flash drives with several weeks worth of work on it,” he said. “The public library here also wants families to know they have free internet access for those who need it.”
RCS District Technology Coordinator Billie Jo Gifford said there are two access points in the windows at the school where parents can drive up and use the WiFi connection from their vehicle.
“I sat in my car and used them,” Gifford said.
The board agreed to meet again on Thursday, July 30 to discuss the options further.