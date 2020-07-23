Recycling program discussed at fiscal court

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County magistrates heard an update on the recycling program during Wednesday’s fiscal court meeting.

Previously, Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said there were new guidelines implemented at the Mason County Recycling Center that Bracken County could not adjust to right now.

“They no longer have inmates working at the recycling center,” she said. “We cannot use our trailers to place in the different areas of the county, nor use them to transport and dump. All recycled items have to be separated into 6 categories before we get it over to the center.”

Teegarden said the county has $2,200 allotted for recycle to be hauled to Mason County each year. However, she has looked at the option of hauling recycle to Cincinnati, but the cost and vehicle maintenance would be more expensive.

“Our cost would go from $2,200 to $5,800,” she said. “We average about 130 tonage a year. The cost and the vehicle wear and tear, plus fuel would be too much.”

Teegarden said she has talked to a representative from Rumpke about a dispenser in the county that could be dumped once a week.

“I will get prices on doing that,” Teegarden said.

Other items discussed during the meeting included:

— Paying the second half of the yearly rent for the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue. Bracken County pays $1,500 per year and Mason County pays $1,500 per year. Bracken County’s portion is paid in six month increments of $750. The magistrates approved the rent from July-December 2020.

— Hiring a custodian for the Bracken County Courthouse.

— Approving monthly claims.