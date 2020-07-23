Several indicted in Fleming County

FLEMINGSBURG — Several people were recently indicted by a Fleming County grand jury on charges ranging from child pornography to drug possession.

Codey Allen Monroe, 33, was indicted on 15 counts possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

According to the indictment, Monroe allegedly committed the offense on Aug. 23, 2019.

Adam Thomas Fearing, 33, was indicted on one count fourth-degree assault, one count third-degree terroristic threatening and one count second-degree strangulation.

According to the indictment, Fearing allegedly punched a female victim in the head, strangled her and threatened to kill her.

Others indicted included:

— Matthew David Schwab, 36, on one count third-degree burglary. According to the indictment, Schwab allegedly entered a building on Stewart Street in Flemingsburg with the intent to commit a crime.

— Susan Lynn Brewer, 52, on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count possession of marijuana and one count buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.

— Billy Vice, 61, on one count possession of marijuana, one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance, one count rear license plate not illuminated and one count no operators-moped license.

— Stanley R. Taylor, on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count buy/possession of drug paraphernalia.