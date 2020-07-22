Cancer survivors registry launched

July 22, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

The Kentucky Cancer Program recently announced the launch of the Kentucky Cancer Survivorship Registry.

The registry will serve as a platform for survivors throughout their cancer journey and provide information and updates on survivorship topics, upcoming events and activities for survivors, care givers and heath care professionals. Cancer survivors will have the opportunity to learn more about survivorship and connect with others who share a similar experience.

All personal information will be protected and never shared without consent. KCP’s goal is to build a strong community of survivors across the commonwealth through the Kentucky Cancer Survivorship Registry. To access the registry simply go to: https://www.kcp.uky.edu/ Additional information, education and opportunities will be added in the near future at: https://www.kcp.uky.edu/community/survivor/

To contact Kentucky Cancer Program in Buffalo Trace or Gateway Districts, call Angela Combs at 606-584-7222.