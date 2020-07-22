Bridge work to begin in Lewis County

VANCEBURG — Several bridges along Kentucky 9 in Lewis County will be improved under a new plan by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
The project will include a Kentucky 9 bridge over Kinniconnick Creek on the Grayson Spur and a bridge over Ben Willen Branch, about five miles north of Vanceburg, according to KYTC spokesperson Allen Blair.
Blair said work on the bridge over Kinniconnick Creek is expected to begin within two to four weeks and work on the second bridge is expected to begin in about a month.
“Weather permitting, contractors plan to start resurfacing work Wednesday, July 22, at the Kentucky 9 bridge over Salt Lick Creek just north of Vanceburg at mile point 13.6. The bridge will be reduced to one lane with traffic controlled by temporary signals for 30 days,” Blair said.
According to Blair, contractors are currently working on resurfacing bridges in Fleming County over Fleming Creek.
“Work is expected to finish this week on the Flemingsburg Bypass bridge,” Blair said. “Work on the Kentucky 32 (business) bridge near downtown will be complete within the next two to three weeks. Contractors have completed the resurfacing of two other Fleming County bridges – the Kentucky 11 bridge over the Licking River at the Fleming-Bath county line, and the Kentucky 170 bridge over Fleming Creek at Hilltop.”
According to Blair, the seven bridge improvement project is being completed by M and M Services under a $1.35 million bid.
“Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling,” he said.