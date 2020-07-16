New COVID-19 cases reported in Bracken

July 16, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — Two new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in Bracken County on Thursday.

One is a female over the age of 20 and one is a male over the age of 20.

The total number of cases in Bracken County is now 23.

Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox said there are a couple of cases that have not been linked to other cases, but there are mini-clusters that have been identified.

“These are what we would call mini-clusters and not wide-spread cases,” he said.

Cox suggested the public follow guidelines, such as hand washing, social distancing and wearing a mask.

“If people will do the things we know will work, it will help slow the spread,” Cox said.

Officials offered several tips to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those tips include:

— Stay home if you’re ill.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Monitor your symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

For more information:

Go to KY COVID-19 website at www.Kycovid19.ky.gov.

Other cases include:

— Mason County, 40 confirmed cases with one death and 26 recovered.

— Robertson County, one confirmed case and one recovered.

— Fleming County, 14 confirmed cases.

— Adams County, Ohio, 23 confirmed cases with one death.

— Brown County, Ohio, 56 confirmed cases with one death.