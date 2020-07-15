New COVID-19 cases in Bracken

Three local police agencies underwent training in use of force recently.

The training, which was conducted by Alex Payne, began on Monday at the Mason County STEAM Academy and continued through Wednesday.

Payne is the national trainer for Legal and Liability Risk Management Institute and expert witness in use of force, deadly force and training. He has worked with the Kentucky State Police and has trained officers in New York City, Chicago, Virginia State Police and others.

According to Payne, the training is “everything about use of force you needed to know, but were afraid to ask.”

On Tuesday, part of the training consisted of showing the proper techniques for handcuffing suspects.

Payne showed several different types of handcuffs and explained the difference in each of them to officers, before sending them out to practice safe handcuffing techniques.

“It includes some brushing up on some techniques, such as handcuffing,” he said. “There is a lot of liability that goes with handcuffing. Officers need to know how to do it properly and they don’t really get that refresher all that much, so I’m just tuning them up.”

Once officers were surrounding him, Payne showed off several techniques.

“You need to have a simple, efficient technique,” he said. “You’ve all had the person who backs up and they’re ready to go.”

Payne said it does not matter if the suspect is ready to be handcuffed, he always recommends covering the handcuff noise with something.

“Cover it with another sound, whether you’re talking to him or it’s something else. Because, if he’s playing with you, he’s listening for that snap and the chain. You want to be prepared.”

Payne said resistance always comes up at first touch and advised officers to expect a problem.

“If you don’t get one, that’s fine,” he said. “You always have the ability to disengage.”

The officers were each instructed to partner up and practice the various handcuffing techniques during the afternoon.

According to Payne, he chose to provide the training to the department at the request of Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs.

“I’ve known Patrick for some time,” Payne said. “He reached out, wanting training for his people. I’ve always thought of him as a good leader and part of what a good leader does is take care of their people. Taking care of your people means keeping them well prepared and well trained and that’s why I’m here.”

Boggs said he felt the training would be a good refresher course for officers.

“It’s been about a month ago that Alex — I consider him a good, close friend — that I reached out to him to see what he was doing now. It worked out that he had this course that he just wrote,” Boggs said. “We’re the first ones to go through it. It’s a use of force, response to resistance, going over everything on your duty belt that you carry. It’s just a way for us to be proactive and stay ahead.”

The officers present for the training included the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, Maysville Police Department and the Flemingsburg Police Department.

Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Cameron Griffin said he enjoyed the training and felt it was necessary to refresh oneself on techniques.

“I love it,” he said. “As a cop, the more training I can get, the better, especially with Alex Payne. When I was in the academy, he was a commissioner there. He has a great reputation. Anytime we get a chance to do hands-on training, like today, every cop is going to be down for that.”

According to Griffin, the officers covered handcuffing, use of force, how to react to force.

“We’ve been talking about what we can do to better ourselves as officers,” he said.