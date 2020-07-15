New COVID-19 cases in Bracken

July 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
BROOKSVILLE — Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Bracken County.

One case is a male over the age of 20 and the second case is a male over the age of 50.

There are now a total of 21 cases in the county.

Officials offered several tips to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those tips include:

— Stay home if you’re ill.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Monitor your symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

For more information:

Go to KY COVID-19 website at www.Kycovid19.ky.gov.

For COVID-19 testing, call the Buffalo Trace District Health Department 1-606-564-9447.

The Lewis County Health Department is also providing testing from 4-5 p.m. every afternoon by appointment only and on Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon at the fire department. The testing is free.

“We continue ask that everyone be tested especially if they feel like they have been in contact with a positive COVID-19 case,” health department officials said.

Other cases include:

— Mason County, 40 confirmed cases with one death and 26 recovered.

— Robertson County, one confirmed case and one recovered.

— Fleming County, 14 confirmed cases.

— Adams County, Ohio, 23 confirmed cases with one death.

— Brown County, Ohio, 56 confirmed cases with one death.