Filthy 5K donates to local charity

July 15, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

The 2019 Filthy 5K gave $6,000 in donations to Circle H. Inc. Thanks go out to sponsors, participants, and volunteers. This event truly is a labor of love and over the years has developed as a family while working to help as many people as possible and throw a fun yet challenging event together. Sadly, the 2020 event is cancelled due to COVID-19. Sponsors included McRoberts Furniture, Mason County Fiscal Court, One Source CPA PLLC, Tri-County Vet, Citizens Deposit Bank, Anderson Jones CPA, Audrey Spencer MD PSC, Bank Of Maysville, Limestone Properties, Hope Burns FASTer Way, Craft Force LLC, Maysville Equestrian Center, Knights of Columbus, Hutchinson’s Country Ham, Goldstar Chili, The Ledger Independent, Maysville Brewery Co., Pictured, from left, are Bill Stewart, Charlotte Harris, Carol Marnell, Duke Ford, Melissa Mason, Laurie Roberts and Karen Douglas.