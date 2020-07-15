NaturChem opening in Bracken County

LEXINGTON, S.C. — A new business will be opening in Bracken County soon.
NaturChem is a company that specializes in vegetation management services for state, municipal and industrial users, according to owner and founder, Rom Kellis III.
“We strive to make vegetation management safer, more environmentally sensitive, and affordable to our customers,” said Kellis III.
Kellis said the plans are to open the facility in December 2020 and create at least 40 jobs in the future.
“We are excited to open a new location in the area to better serve our customers and provide a better work-life balance for our current and tenured employees. We look forward to the future in the Buffalo Trace region where we can show the community our core values of safety, others, integrity, initiative and passion. NaturChem plans to grow our business here and have at least 40 employees in the future to service our customers and provide real growth opportunities for those who share these values,” Kellis said.
Bracken County Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said she was excited to have NaturChem opening a facility in Bracken County.
“I am pleased to welcome NaturChem and its owners and employees to Bracken County. This is a date that stands for progress and success by putting our resources to use. I am grateful to be a part of this progress and creating jobs in Bracken County. I am looking forward to working with NaturChem and witnessing their success in our great county,” said Teegarden.
Former Bracken County judge-executive, and current Industrial Authority Chair Earl Bush, expressed similar sentiments.
“Tremendous day for Bracken County, especially with all that is happening in our county,” he said. We are extremely pleased to welcome NaturChem as a member of our community and look forward to a great and productive relationship.”
The company recently broke ground on the new facility, which will be located at 23 Hook Lane Road.
NaturChem opened the first facility in 1987. Bracken County will be the 14th location for the company, which is based out of Lexington, S.C. The company serves more than 9,000 customers in the industrial, railroad, telecommunications, aviation, retail and solar industries.
For more information on the company, visit NaturChem.net.