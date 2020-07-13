Augusta public swimming pool reopens

AUGUSTA — City residents can now cool off in a new pool.

The Augusta swimming pool reopened on Saturday at noon. Several residents could be seen with their families, relaxing by the poolside, jumping off the diving board and casually swimming in the blue water.

Pool manager Tony Ruf, who was among those enjoying the water on Saturday, said he was excited to have the pool open again.

“I’m excited — not for me, but for the kids — because they’ve all been waiting for it for a couple of years,” he said. “Glad we’re able to get it going. We’re following the government restrictions from the CDC and, so far, we’re not having any issues. Everyone looks like they’re having fun.”

Ruf said the plan is to keep the pool open as long as possible.

“We don’t plan to shut it down when school begins,” he said. “We’d like to have it open until September, weather permitting. We’d just have it open on weekends.”

The pool and diving board are the only things open this year, but there is hope to have a baby pool area next summer, according to Ruf.

According to Ruf, there are several requirements that need to be met in order to meet CDC guidelines.

Only 100 people can be at the pool with 60 allowed in the water at a time and 40 on the pool deck; anyone under 18 must have a parent to sign a COVID-19 waiver before they can enter; social distancing is required and anyone on the pool deck must have a mask on.

The pool will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, noon to 9 p.m. on Wednesday and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. On Wednesday, from 9-11 a.m., those allowed in will include older adults and those with underlying medical conditions.

The pool was closed in summer 2017 due to safety concerns and has been awaiting repairs since. The project was put out for bid and PSS Contractors was awarded the bid in the amount of $325,000.

Construction on the project began in July 2019.