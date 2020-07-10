Bracken, Lewis report new COVID-19 cases

July 10, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Several people have recovered from the coronavirus in Mason County but two of six active cases remain hospitalized, officials said Friday.

According to officials with the Buffalo Trace District Health Department, while there are 39 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mason County, 32 of those are reported as recovered. There has been one death confirmed.

Bracken County reported two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total amount to 19.

The two new cases include a male over the age of 50 and a female over the age of 40.

“This bring our total to 19 cases; 15 of these cases have fully recovered,” Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox said in a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Lewis County is currently at 22 cases of COVID-19 with two active.

“As people start coming into closer and more frequent contact with each other, the greater the risk is of spreading disease. COVID-19 can spread quickly person to person without protection,” officials said.

Officials offered several tips to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those tips include:

— Stay home if you’re ill.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Monitor your symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

For more information:

Go to KY COVID-19 website.

Kycovid19.ky.gov

For COVID-19 testing, call the Buffalo Trace District Health Department 1-606-564-9447.

Other cases include:

— Mason County, 39 confirmed cases with one death.

— Robertson County, one confirmed case.

— Fleming County, 14 confirmed cases.

— Adams County, Ohio, 23 confirmed cases with one death.

— Brown County, Ohio, 56 confirmed cases with one death.