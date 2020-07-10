Students discuss school reopening requirements

Local students are responding to requirements being considered for the 2020-21 school year.

Recently, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released guidelines for school districts to reopen. Some of those guidelines include students wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Superintendents have been working with those guidelines in order to come up with a schedule.

In Mason County, Superintendent Rick Ross said parents should be prepared for several mandates that have to be followed. He has also said a 100 percent virtual would be an option for parents who do not wish to send their children to school.

At St. Patrick School, Andrew Young said the district is still working to finalize plans, but it will most likely include facial coverings, social distancing and a possible online options for families.

In Bracken County, Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he is suggesting a later start date for schools in order to give staff time to prepare.

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said a task force at RCS has been put together to come up with a plan for the 2020-21 school year. The school year is expected to begin on Aug. 24.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said school will begin on Aug. 24. The district is working on a plan for instructional options.

Victor Niel, who will be a seventh grader at the Mason County Middle School in August, said while he misses school, he wants to know that he is safe first.

“As all students know already, back in March, the day the pandemic began was the day every student — at least at the middle school in sixth grade — was ready to get school cancelled, but I wasn’t ready for it. I really love school and I wasn’t ready to miss it until March 13 came around. Would I go back in-person? Not until we have a safe vaccine. I feel safer at home from getting the virus. Coronavirus has impacted my family a lot because one of my family friend’s husband died from the coronavirus. I really don’t want to be that next person. Next is…if I was in-person would I wear a mask for a whole day. Yes. Because I don’t want to spread and get germs from others.”

Zoe Porter, who will be an eight grader at MCMS, said she wants to return to in-person classes.

“I can’t concentrate on just my laptop. I want interaction with the teachers so I can ask questions,” she said. “Last time I wasn’t able to do that. We tried to call my teacher and the phone was busy a lot.”

Cody Porter, who will be a fourth grader at Mason County Intermediate School, said he understands the need to wear a mask at school.

“I know wearing masks won’t feel right for a little while, but I have to wear it so no one gets sick,” he said.

Brooklynn Commodore will be a senior at Mason County High School in August and said she is ready to return to a normal schedule, but she does not like the idea of wearing a mask all day.

“I’m ready to go to in-person classes, but I can’t do a mask all day,” she said. “You know how distracting that would be for all of us students. And some rooms are hotter than others.”