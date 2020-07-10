COVID: Mask mandate, new case

Effective at 5 p.m., Friday, Kentuckians will be required to wear a facial covering or mask while in public.

Gov. Andy Beshear signed an executive order to that effect on Thursday following an increase in the number of cases being reported in the commonwealth.

The order mandates masks for all customers in retail businesses, grocery stores, front facing businesses and in any situation where you cannot be six feet away from other people, Beshear said.

The order is effective for 30 days and will be enforced by local health departments and others, the governor said.

Also, Thursday Bracken County reported a 17th COVID-19 case.

According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox, the new case is a woman in her 60s.

No further information was available on the case.

Mason County is currently at 39 cases with one reported COVID-19 related death.

According to Samantha Wilson, the BTDHD public information official, the death occurred on July 5 and was a woman in her 60s who had tested positive for COVID-19 in June.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” BTDHD Director Allison Adams said. “We’ve been seeing reports of outbreak-related deaths in other counties, but this Mason County death reminds us how important it is to protect each other during this outbreak if we are to prevent more suffering.”

Officials offered several tips to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Those tips include:

— Stay home if you’re ill.

— Avoid large crowds and gatherings.

— Wash hands and surfaces frequently.

— Wear a face covering in public.

— Monitor your symptoms and remember to seek medical attention if needed.

For more information:

Go to KY COVID-19 website.

Kycovid19.ky.gov

For COVID-19 testing, call the Buffalo Trace District Health Department 1-606-564-9447.

Other cases include:

— Robertson County, one confirmed case.

— Fleming County, 14 confirmed cases.

— Lewis County, 21 confirmed cases.

— Adams County, Ohio, 23 confirmed cases with one death.

— Brown County, Ohio, 56 confirmed cases with one death.