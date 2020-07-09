Mason County receives CARES money

July 9, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Mason County is one of five northern Kentucky local governments to receive reimbursements for COVID-19 related expenses.

The money comes from the CARES act reimbursement funds.

Mason County Judge-Executive Joe Pfeffer said local government agencies could apply for reimbursements for expenses.

The application submitted by Pfeffer included reimbursements for PPE, signage to encourage social distancing, technology expenses to allow telework, disinfecting supplies and payroll for temporary employees necessary to combat COVID-19.

According to Pfeffer, the amount reimbursed totaled $46,000.

However, that is only the initial reimbursement, according to Pfeffer.

“We can apply for reimbursements throughout the year as we incur expenses,” he said. “Local governments can apply until the end of December.”

Pfeffer said the cap amount for reimbursements is $581,168 for the county.

“This round did not include payroll expenses for the sheriff’s office or other first responders,” he said. “We needed to get clarification on some things, but we will be including those salaries, so the expense reimbursements going forward will be larger.”

Pfeffer said he was happy to receive the money for the county.

“We are thrilled to be one of the early counties to get approval on our application,” he said. “With revenue down and tight budgets, this funding will help us get through these unprecedented times and allow us to continue with planned projects while providing much-needed services to our community.”

Department of Local Government Commissioner Dennis Keene said reimbursements are essential for local governments.

“We know our local governments are experiencing decreases in revenue, making this funding even more important while we combat this crisis,” said Commissioner Keene. “Our staff is working diligently to make the process simple and efficient so we can get reimbursements out the door to our cities and counties as quickly as possible.”