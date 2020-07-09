MCPL giving patrons a fresh start

Christy Howell-Hoots

The Mason County Public Library will be forgiving fines for overdue, lost or damaged items.

Alexa Colemire, the interim MCPL director, said the board of trustees voted to approve the amnesty on May 12, 2020.

“This amnesty offer includes charges for lost or damaged items assessed prior to July 6, 2020 when the library will reopen to allow patrons inside once again,” Colemire said.

According to Colemire, any items currently checked out are expected to be returned to the library, so they may be used by others. However, overdue fees for returned items were not charged before the library reopened on July 6.

Colemire said the amnesty is to allow patrons to have a fresh start amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People have been through a lot and we want to make it as easy as possible for our patrons to use their library again,” she said. “Amnesty for All wipes the slate clean and provides a fresh start. This is especially important for people who have suffered through this pandemic.”

Patrons do not have to be present in the library in order for the amnesty to take place.

According to Colemire, the amnesty is just one of many things people are doing to help others in these uncertain times.

“People have lost their jobs and some have lost loved ones. Parents have put their lives on hold to help home school their children. Families with tight incomes may have had to give up internet access or put streaming services on hold. This is a tough time for everyone. We know that providing total amnesty is the right thing to do to help people where we can,” Colemire said.

MCPL reopened to the public on July 6.

According to library administration, the new operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Computer usage will be by appointment only.