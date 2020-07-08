Home News Rotary Club transition News Rotary Club transition By Ledger Indenpendent - July 8, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print The passing of the gavel was held at the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday. President Gerry Schumacher passed the gavel to Caitlin Waddell, who will serve as the 2020-21 president. The passing of the gavel was held at the Maysville Rotary Club on Tuesday. President Gerry Schumacher passed the gavel to Caitlin Waddell, who will serve as the 2020-21 president. View Comments Maysville overcast clouds enter location -1.2 ° C 0.9 ° -3.3 ° 47 % 2.1kmh 100 % Mon 1 ° Tue 8 ° Wed 14 ° Thu 17 ° Fri 17 °