Lady Royals dominate second indoor meet of season The Mason County Lady Royals indoor track and field team dominated a 18-team meet at The Mason County Indoor Track and Field Facility at STEAM on Saturday.

Bailey seeks identities of Fee School students From kindergarten-aged children, seated at a table with cups in hand, perhaps waiting for a drink of milk, to young men taking woodworking and mechanics classes, a 1939 film clip from Fee School in Maysville is a glimpse into the area’s past.

It’s Not Just Great-It’s Super! What a month! After last week’s COVID Catastrophe coupled with a date with the White Death, this weekend I am looking forward to a two-day festival of food, film and fun.

Commission: Golf cart ordinance off course Maysville city commissioners said Thursday they have some concerns with a proposal to allow golf carts on city streets and agreed to table a proposal concerning them.

Mills set to speak at CrossPoint CrossPoint Community Church in Maysville will host a super guest for Super Bowl Sunday.

So much for civility The longer President Biden lingers in the vicinity of a live microphone, the higher the probability for mischief and yes, entertainment. Given enough time, he may even accidentally recite Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities in its entirety.

It’s the mandates, stupid It’s not masks that those rebel Canadian truckers are against.

Believe and Keep it Simple. “Then they asked him, “What must we do to do the works God requires?” Jesus answered, “The work of God is this: to believe in the one he has sent.” John 6:28-29