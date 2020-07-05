Local parents are trying to decide how they want to proceed when — and if — school resumes in the fall.

Recently, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear released guidelines for school districts to reopen. Some of those guidelines include students wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. Superintendents have been working with those guidelines in order to come up with a schedule.

In Mason County, Superintendent Rick Ross said parents should be prepared for several mandates that have to be followed.

Ross has also said a 100 percent virtual would be an option for parents who do not wish to send their children to school.

At St. Patrick School, Andrew Young said the district is still working to finalize plans, but it will most likely include facial coverings, social distancing and a possible online options for families.

In Bracken County, Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he is suggesting a later start date for schools in order to give staff time to prepare.

Aulick also suggested having a virtual open house, rather than an in-person in order to maintain social distancing requirements. A decision on school activities will come at a later date.

Robertson County Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said a task force at RCS has been put together to come up with a plan for the 2020-21 school year.

“I think for the safety of staff and students. We must find a way to follow the guidance for the health of all in the school system,” he said. “I think school will look different for everyone involve in K-12 education. Hopeful everyone will respect the guidance rules and put forth a best effort for everyone’s safety.”

According to Fleming County Superintendent Brian Creasman, there is a plan to implement a rigorous cleaning protocol, for students and staff to wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing and utilize outdoor spaces.

Augusta Independent School Superintendent Lisa McCane said school will begin on Aug. 24. The district is working on a plan for instructional options.

Jennifer Rigsby Boone, who has children attending Mason County Schools, said she plans to send her children back in the fall, so long as in-person classes are an option.

“We plan to send our children back to school and will follow the guidelines as we know that our Mason County teachers and administrators have the best interest of our children in their plan,” she said. “I hope that they will be able to attend as many days in person as possible, but if a model is released where some days are virtual learning days at home, I hope that they group children by household for childcare purposes. …However, what we all need to understand is that we will not be going back to what we once considered “normal.” We must adapt to a new normal and for everyone involved, especially our children, keeping an open mind and taking a positive approach is best.”

Nicole Porter, who also sends her children to Mason County, said she plans to send her children as well.

“I plan on my kids going in the fall. As much as I hate to say it I’m horrible with home schooling. Especially with math,” she said. “Hubby (Brent Porter) is busy with the cinema a lot so he can’t help. He gets home well into the early morning hours. My kids struggled a lot over the last half of the school year. I don’t mind that my kids (Zoe, 14, and Cody, 9) wear masks. They understand and have been wearing them outside and at stores when we have to go. They know to keep the masks out of other peoples hands, keep them on, up over their nose, and they aren’t a toy. They put them up when not in use. Both my kids have hand sanitizer on their belts and they keep their hands to themselves while in stores. It’s really not hard to teach them when they learn there’s something wrong and to stay close.”

Andrea Richey said whether or not her children attend school will depend on the circumstances.

“It just depends on what the circumstances will be like when school opens. I would like to be able to send my children to school. They both enjoy it. However, if they are required to wear masks all day I will resort to homeschooling. If the school gives the option for in class learning with these restrictions or digital learning, they will do digital learning,” she said.

Niccole Lynn said she would prefer a digital option.

“Would rather do at home digital learning program and still be enrolled until we see how this is gonna go,” she said.