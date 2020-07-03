Summer Shelter

July 3, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Work has been taking place at Aberdeen Park. Prior to the COVID-19 quarantine, H&S Excavating donated services, and removed the old and deteriorating shelter adjacent to the playground. Thanks to grants from Duke Energy Foundation and The Charles E. and Mary Elizabeth Scripps Foundation, along with private donations, Aberdeen Concerned Citizens, Inc. and the Village of Aberdeen were able to replace this shelter just in time for the Fourth of July.