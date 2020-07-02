Mason confirms new Covid-19 cases

Mason County now has 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
No information has been released about the new cases. There are 26 recoveries reported in the county.
According to BTDHD officials, with more people coming into contact with each other, the likeliehood of spreading COVID-19 is greater.
“The best way to protect yourself from COVID-19 is to stay home as much possible. As people start coming into closer and more frequent contact with each other, the greater the risk is of spreading disease,” officials said. “COVID-19 can spread quickly person to person. If a group of people get infected around the same time in the same place, this is what we call a cluster. Clusters of COVID-19 have happened frequently in the United States, a large portion of clusters have included fatal cases. Large groups of people become infected with COVID-19 at parties, family gatherings, events, bars, funerals and weddings. Don’t wait until this happens to you. Be the change and practice prevention.”
The BTDHD offers this advice to the public:
— Stay calm: You are not alone in this. Your community is here to support you. Talk to your friends and family and let them know if you are having concerns.
— Stay apart: Wear a face covering and keep at least 6 feet away from others including while shopping for life-sustaining essentials. Avoid the lines by taking advantage of pick-up or delivery services for groceries and other goods.
— Stay put: Keep non-essential trips to a minimum and if you are sick, stay home.
Be mindful of those who are at greater risk for contracting this virus, including older adults and those with underlying health conditions.
Call your healthcare provider:
If you experience fever, cough, and shortness of breath (flu like symptoms), stay home and call your healthcare provider before going to a healthcare facility. Inform them of your symptoms.
For more information:
Go to KY COVID-19 website.
Kycovid19.ky.gov
For COVID-19 testing, call the Buffalo Trace District Health Department 1-606-564-9447.
Other cases include:
— Robertson County, one confirmed case.
— Fleming County, 14 confirmed cases.
— Lewis County, 21 confirmed cases.
— Bracken County, 16 confirmed cases.
— Adams County, Ohio, 21 confirmed cases with one death.
— Brown County, Ohio, 53 confirmed cases with one death.