Augusta fireworks show cancelled

AUGUSTA — The Augusta Fourth of July fireworks show has been cancelled.
According to Augusta Fire Chief Tony Mefford, the cancellation is due to new restrictions regarding COVID-19.
“We received word from the attorney general’s office regarding new restrictions that are being in place and it’s not feasible for us,” he said.
The Maysville fireworks display is still planned, however.
Maysville’s annual fireworks show will take place on Saturday, July 4 at dusk. The COVID-19 virus and the threat of it spreading in larger crowds has made city and health department officials have to re-examine many aspects of daily life, and annual events and festivals are no different.
It was deemed impossible for the large crowds of people who usually come downtown on the 4th to social distance while watching the parade, enjoying a concert, or with children playing in the inflatables, usually highlights of the Independence Day celebration. Yet the mayor and commissioners felt it important to have some semblance of celebration, and voted to proceed with the fireworks. As with other towns still putting on fireworks displays, people are being asked to view them in or close to their vehicles if coming downtown. Limestone Landing will not be open this year as to not encourage a large gathering.
In addition to staying in or near vehicles, viewers are asked to please try and social distance and wear masks.
Other cancellations include:
— The Vanceburg Fourth of July festival.
— Vanceburg concert in the park series.
— Simon Kenton festival.
— Augusta Riverfest Regatta.
— The Germantown Fair will still happen, but there will be no carnival.