Mason County library to open July 6

The Mason County Public Library will be reopening to the public on July 6.

According to library administration, the new operating hours will be Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Computer usage will be by appointment only.

The Fleming County Public Library is open to the public. The current hours are Tuesday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Computers can be used with a reservation.

On June 15, the Robertson County Public Library reopened to the public.

According to a post by RCPL staff, tables and chairs as well as magazine and newspaper browsing are unavailable for use.

“We ask that you limit your stay to 60 minutes or less, for now. Our focus will be on allowing patrons to quickly come in and complete their business. However, if you need the assistance of a chair, please ask a staff member,” the post said.

Anyone going inside to check out materials will be required to wear disposable gloves that will be provided at the door.

There are also a limited number of computers available for use and will be by appointment only. Usage of computers will be limited to one hour per person, per day and only three per household can use the computers. No personal laptops will be allowed inside the building, according to the post.

Restrooms will also remain locked, but will be available for patrons to use.

The library will also not hold programs or allow the community room space to be used for now.

On June 5, the Lewis County Public Library staff posted that the library would open with strict guidelines.

Those guidelines include patrons remaining six feet apart, requesting patrons to wear a mask, only allowing one person per household inside, not allowing children inside the library, closing restrooms and water fountains, limiting computer usage to 15 minutes unless the patron is using it for class or training, continuing story hour on Facebook live at 2 p.m. on Fridays, restricting patrons to 33 percent occupancy and asking patrons to take a number and wait if occupancy is full.

The hours for the library are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Bracken County Public Library is also offering curbside services.

According to Christian Shroll, BCPL director, the library is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 3-8 p.m. on Wednesday for curbside pickup and drop off.

“We are using this time to make improvements to the library network and internet service through the Federal E-Rate Program. This upgrade will boost the quality and strength to ten times the current level,” Shroll said. “The library staff hope to open the library soon, but the health and safety of our patrons is of utmost concern. We will keep you posted on the process and let you know as soon as we can open. Thank you for your patience.”