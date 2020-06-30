MCPL construction moving along

June 30, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

Construction on the Mason County Public Library is expected to be finished by late December.

According to MCPL Board of Trustees Chair David Hord, about 70 percent of the work on the new section is finished and expected to be almost complete by mid-August.

“The second week of August is about when we think they’ll be able to move everything into the new area,” he said. “It won’t be completely finished, but it’ll be finished enough that we can start moving things, so they can continue work on the other section.”

Hord said the area will be climate controlled.

According to Hord, the rest of the construction is expected to be finished around late December, weather depending.

“We had a little bit of a slow start because of weather and permits, but everything seems to be moving along smoothly,” he said. “We have progress meetings twice a month and I’m over there often to check on things. It’s going well and we’re excited.”

Project architect Jeff Pearson said the library expansion includes turning the existing children’s area into a community room that is larger than the current room, and moving the children’s area and teen center into the expanded area.

In that part of the library, there is also an area for children’s programming, an office, storage room and a nursing area for mothers. A gallery/hallway will connect the new addition to the current area of the library on the inside.

The cost of the project is $3.6 million and is being funded by the library’s general fund. Those costs included site development, construction, modifications, temporary location rent and moving fees, engineering/architect costs and a contingency fund.

MCPL’s current facility was constructed in 1994. An addition was constructed in 2002.