Several indicted by Bracken grand jury

There are several guidelines that schools will have to follow in order to reopen in the fall.

In Mason County, Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said parents should be prepared for several guidelines that have to be followed for students, including face masks, social distancing rules and a possible hybrid schedule.

“Given the guidelines recently released, parents should expect students wearing masks only on the bus and in the halls. Social distancing rules will likely require an A/B schedule for grades 6-12, which will be a combination of in person and virtual learning. We are hopeful that grades k-5 will be able to attend daily since both schools have empty spaces we can utilize to work with students in smaller settings,” he said.

According to Ross, there will also be a 100 percent virtual option for families.

“Once the plan is finalized, the health department will be asked for their approval. The beginning of school will likely be late August to allow time to further plan and contact each family who will make their choice between in person and virtual instruction. We will communicate with our families once the plan is finalized, likely the middle is July. There are no perfect options for reopening, we will create the best plan we are able given the circumstances,” he said.

Ross said the reopening committee will be meeting on July 1 to discuss plans further.

At St. Patrick School, Andrew Young said the district is still working to finalize plans, but it will most likely include facial coverings, social distancing and a possible online options for families.

“Our goal is to get back to as normal as possible,” he said. “We have a plan we’re putting together that we’ll release to families.”

In Bracken County, Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he is suggesting a later start date for schools in order to give staff time to prepare.

Aulick also suggested having a virtual open house, rather than an in-person in order to maintain social distancing requirements. A decision on school activities will come at a later date.

“We are continuing to monitor the changes and working with the local health department. As the guidelines change, we will notify you of the latest updates. Our school staff are aware of how important the community and parent members are to the success of our school and will continue keep everyone informed,” Aulick said.

Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman released a statement that said a plan is being put in place.

According to Creasman, there is a plan to implement a rigorous cleaning protocol, for students and staff to wash their hands regularly, practice social distancing and utilize outdoor spaces.

Creasman said he is encouraging families to read the guidelines that were released.

“But understand, we are going to overcome this situation and we will continue to work to meet the needs of our students, staff, and our community,” he said. “I encourage you to attend all of the virtual parent meetings scheduled and review at the weekly information released by the school district.”

According to Creasman, the first day for students will be Aug. 24.

Augusta Independent Superintendent Lisa McCane released a statement about the start of school.

“Augusta Independent School District will open a new and adventurous school year on Aug. 24 with the maximum number of students allowable in the school building. We’re in the business of educating kids and doing so through the most effective method which is in-person instruction. The specifics of the reopening plan have not been finalized, but I do know parents/guardians not ready to send their children to school yet will have an online instructional option. Our priority will be the students and staff health and safety and adherence to the “healthy at school” guidelines will be necessary every day, by everyone involved,” she said.