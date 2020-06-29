Several indicted by Bracken grand jury

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

BROOKSVILLE — Several people were recently indicted by a Bracken County grand jury.

Duncan Doyle, 24, was indicted on two counts third-degree rape.

According to the indictment, on or about Jan. 17 to Feb. 3, Doyle allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age.

Jacob Kelly Spear, 22, was indicted on one count speeding, 26 miles over the limit, one count license to be in possession, one count first-degree wanton endangerment, one count no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, one count first-degree fleeing/evading police, one count operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs/alcohol, one count failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance and one count possession of drug paraphernalia.

In a separate indictment, Jacob Kelly Spear, 22, was also indicted on one count first-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count possession of marijuana.

Khalil Abdul Muquit, 23, was indicted on one count fourth-degree assault.

According to the indictment, Muquit allegedly caused physical injury to a person who was a family member or in an unmarried relationship with the defendant.

Kimberly Sue Burton, 44, was indicted on one count first-degree bail jumping.