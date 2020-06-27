Memorial fund set up for local family

June 27, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

A memorial fund for a family who recently lost a child has been set up by a local church.

Leelyn-Ray Bauer, 2, was a member of the Refinery Church of the Nazarene’s Little Hands Learning Center. He recently lost his life in a swimming accident, according to Jean Sargent, with the church.

Sargent said the memorial fund has been set up at the Bank of Maysville, located at 20 West Second Street in Maysville.

The fund will be used for two purposes. One purpose is to assist Bauer’s family and the other is to build a memorial in honor of Bauer.

“He loved his rain boots,” Sargent said. “His mom often said he never wanted to take them off. So, we are going to build a monument of little rain boots with a plaque that his name on it. It’s going to go in our flower garden.”

Sargent said Bauer was loved by everyone in the church.

“He was a member of the Little Hands Daycare/Learning Center,” she said. “Our preschool is small and intimate and we all fall in love with the children there. We loved him. He was a part of our family. We wanted to do something to help the family through this trying time.”

Anyone interested in donating to it can mail or drop off payments to the bank and make sure the payments are made to “The Refinery Leelyn-Ray Bauer Memorial Fund.”

Funds can also be dropped off to the church, which is located at 156 West Maple Lead Road in Maysville. Drops off should be noted for the Bauer Memorial.

For questions, call the church at 606-564-4262 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.