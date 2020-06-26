Accident results in three being airlifted

Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

A two-vehicle accident resulted in three being airlifted on Friday.

Mason County Sheriff Patrick Boggs said around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, a 2016 Chevy Silverado, being operated by 40 year-old Christopher Arnold of Vanceburg, was waiting to turn into the Maysville-Mason County Landfill, when the vehicle was struck by a 2002 Volkswagon, being operated by a 17-year-old female.

According to Boggs, the 17-year-old driver rear ended the Silverado before hitting a guardrail at the corner of Kentucky 9 and Sherman Clarkson Road.

In the Volkswagon were four individuals, including the 17-year-old drive, a 16-year-old, a 13-year-old and a 9-year-old. Only one inside the Volkswagon was wearing a seat belt, according to Boggs.

In the Silverado, there were seven individuals, including Arnold, 36-year-old Rebecca Arnold of Vanceburg, a 6-year-old, a 9-year-old, a 13-year-old, an 11-year-old and a 14-year-old. Rebecca Arnold and one of the juveniles were injured, Boggs said.

Boggs said three were airlifted from the accident, but who was airlifted was not immediately available. None of the juveniles names have been released.

The roadway was shut down for about an hour. The Mason County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Maysville Fire Department and the Orangeburg Volunteer Fire Department.

The accident remains under investigation by Mason County Sheriff’s Deputy Devin Hull.