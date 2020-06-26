Work nearly complete on AA Highway project

June 26, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Work’s nearly complete on a Kentucky Transportation Cabinet safety project to add a right-turn “exit” lane and update flashing beacons on Kentucky 9 AA Highway at the Grayson Spur intersection in Lewis County.

The project’s new traffic pattern at the Grayson Spur will be in place soon, by next week or as early as Friday:

Southbound traffic on the AA Highway from Vanceburg approaching the Grayson Spur (Kentucky 9) will be able to merge right off the AA and curve around to merge southbound onto the spur, while traffic headed east on AA toward Greenup can continue straight through the intersection.

— Grayson Spur traffic approaching the AA intersection will benefit from new high-vis flashing beacons, as well as improved sight distance – traffic stopped to turn left onto northbound AA toward Vanceburg can see better because approaching traffic will be out of the way in the new “exit” lane.

The project, which began in March through the Transportation Cabinet’s Highway Safety Improvement Program, was done under a $388,347.79 Transportation Cabinet HSIP contract awarded to ASL Excavating Inc.