Fiscal court commits to BCSAR

June 24, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Bracken County Fiscal Court met on Wednesday.

BROOKSVILLE — Bracken County Fiscal Court approved a measure that will allow a second search and rescue team to serve the county.

Currently the fiscal court has an agreement with the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue organization. BTSAR serves the five county Buffalo Trace area, according to BTSAR Chief Alex Hyrcza.

However, in December, a second organization, called the Bracken County Search and Rescue, requested a commitment from the fiscal court in order to be able to begin training. At the time, Teegarden said Hyrcza liked the idea of a second organization that could provide backup and the BCSAR committed was made with only Magistrate Carl Allen voting no.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Teegarden said a new commitment needed to be approved for the 2020-21 fiscal year.

“In December, we made a commitment,” she said. “However, due to the pandemic, they were unable to get their training. They can’t be trained until they have a commitment from the fiscal court.”

Teegarden said the organization would be second behind BTSAR and Hyrcza was still in favor of the idea.

According to Teegarden, the commitment would cost nothing to the county. It would simply allow for a second search and rescue team to serve.

Allen expressed concerns about having more than one organization serving the county.

“Do you think it’s necessary to have two groups?” he asked Teegarden.

Teegarden said she saw no reason to not approve the agreement.

“I would not hold back a group at all who wants to donate time and effort to help,” she said. “I know if my child was missing, I would want everyone to come out and help search. These are the same people who show up to scenes and help any way they can.”

Magistrate Scotty Lippert said he was in favor of having a second organization.

“It’s a win for the county,” he said. “They’re getting trained and it won’t cost the county anything.”

Allen asked what happens if both organizations show up to a scene. He also asked how residents will know who to call in emergencies.

Teegarden said the first on scene is in charge.

“If there is an emergency, call 911. Dispatch will know who to send out — they have protocols to follow,” she said.

The magistrates approved the commitment to the BCSAR with Allen and Magistrate David Kelsch voting no.

