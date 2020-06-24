Augusta pool expected to open this summer

AUGUSTA — The city pool will open this summer.

During a special meeting on Tuesday, city council members approved measures that would allow for the opening of the pool and retaining lifeguards.

Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor said that per guidelines released by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, so long as cities meet strict guidelines, pools can reopen on June 29.

However, that date will not be an option for the Augusta pool.

“We won’t be able to open on June 29, but I want to see this happen,” he said. “It’s been too long.”

According to Taylor, some of the guidelines would allow for a total of 96 children at one time inside the pool. He also said the changing rooms will have one door for entering and one door for exiting. Anyone sitting around the pool, and not swimming, will need to be six feet apart at all times and will have to supply their own chairs.

The city will also need four lifeguards and a manager at minimum. City Clerk Gretchen England said she has received some applications from individuals who will need to be certified.

“The YMCA is very busy, but they’ve said they will try to help us get some people certified,” Taylor said.

According to Taylor, it cost more than $200 in order to certify a lifeguard and he proposed a reimbursement in order to get lifeguards certified and working at the pool this summer.

“If the kids stay with us all summer, we could offer them a reimbursement for their certification,” he said. “It could be an incentive for them to work at the pool.”

Council Member Jay Yingling asked how much a lifeguard makes at the pool.

According to city officials, the lifeguard position pays $7.25 per hour.

Yingling said he thought the reimbursement was a good idea.

“I think it’s a great idea as an incentive,” he said. “I also think it’s a good idea to wait until the end to reimburse them.”

Council Member Todd Kelsch agreed.

“I’d say we do it,” he said. “I have full confidence that our manager can pull off these guidelines this summer.”

The council voted to approve the measures.

Taylor said it will still be awhile before the pool can open, though, due to the certifications and the final inspection on the pool.

The pool was closed in summer 2017 due to safety concerns and has been awaiting repairs since. The project was put out for bid and PSS Contractors was awarded the bid in the amount of $325,000.

Construction on the project began in July 2019.

In addition to the pool, there is also a play area for the younger children, according to Doug Padgett, operations manager for Augusta utilities and water treatment plant.