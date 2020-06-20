Basford to appear in court June 23

June 20, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots

BROOKSVILLE — A Bracken County man facing an assault charge will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday.

Dillon Basford will appear in Bracken County Circuit Court on June 23 for a pretrial hearing on charges he is facing for allegedly shooting another individual recently.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott, officers were called to a scene of a shooting around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 9, in the area of Dutch Ridge Road near Augusta.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a physical altercation had allegedly broken out between 18-year-old Dillon Basford of Augusta and 25-year-old Christopher Downs of Clearfield, according to Elliott.

Officials have not given a reason for the altercation between the two men.

Elliott said that during the altercation, Basford allegedly discharged several rounds from a long gun, striking Downs once.

Downs was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Basford was charged with first-degree assault and arrested. He remains in the Mason County Detention Center on a $50,000 cash bond.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Chris Lairson.