Basford to appear in court June 23

The Mason County Career Magnet School will be open to students in the local area when school returns in the fall.

Mason County Schools Superintendent Rick Ross said the company remodeling the facility, Momentum, has worked around the clock to make sure everything is ready for students.

He said the new building should be finished within a matter of weeks.

“They’ve been moving right along,” he said. “So far, there have been no major issues and the furniture is due with a few weeks. We’ll be ready for occupancy within weeks.”

The district will continue offering six certification programs. The programs include construction technology, machine tool, electricity, auto technology, health sciences and welding. Students will have the opportunity to graduate with two certifications, according to Garry Jackson, facilities director for Mason County Schools.

He said there will be about 25 students who will attend the school all day, while the remaining students will only go part of the day as they have been doing at the Area Technology Center. There will be about 125-150 students in the building at one time with a total of about 250-300 in and out throughout the day.

The total cost of the project is about $4.5 million, according to Jackson.

“There are districts who complete projects of this size for $18 million or more,” he said. “We’re doing it at a price that we believe is fair and within the boundaries of what we think the market’s going to allow us. We’ll be able to have land available that’s pretty prime that, maybe, we can sell in the future — but we are a long way from that point.”

Jackson also said the other school districts pay about $5,000 per year to cover the cost of the instructional assistant.

“The majority of the burden is on Mason County, but we also have about 65-70 percent of the kids here,” he said. “The state gives us, for all districts, about $75,000 to $80,000. The state provides the teachers. Mason County is providing an instructional assistant and an English and math teacher once a day to teach the kids.”

Ross said he is pleased to see the new facility coming along.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “The students will be going from a building that’s one of the most outdated to one that is the most up to date.”

Robertson County School Superintendent Sanford Holbrook said he is looking forward to having the facility completed.

According to Holbrook, there will be about 20 to 25 students who will be attending with about three to four full days students.

“I appreciate Mr. Ross overseeing this construction,” he said. “It’s going to be a great facility for the area that will provide a first class education for career and technical education.”

Lisa McCane, Augusta Independent School superintendent, said she is looking forward to students attending the new Magnet School.

“We are looking forward to our CTE students transitioning to the newly renovated Career Magnet School facility for the upcoming school year,” she said. “Education research has found school facilities have a significant impact on teaching, learning, behavior and attendance. The new school will be one all shareholders can be proud of and undoubtedly, play a major role to advance our students and programs to the next level.”

According to McCane, about 20 students will attend the school with about five going all day.

Bracken County Schools Superintendent Jeff Aulick said he was pleased to see the facility coming along.

“We’re very excited,” he said. “This will be an opportunity for students with a 21st century building. We want to thank Mr. Ross and the Mason County Board of Education for taking the steps to make this possible.”

Bracken County High School Principal Jamey Johnson said he expects to send about 32 juniors to the school, but none will be attending all day.