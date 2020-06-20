Augusta pool to be discussed Tuesday

AUGUSTA — A special called meeting will be held on Tuesday in order to discuss future plans for the Augusta pool.
Augusta Mayor Michael Taylor told city council members on Wednesday that cities have to follow very strict guidelines in order to reopen pools over the summer.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced recently that pools could reopen on June 29. However, there is a limit to the amount of people who will be allowed in the pool at one time.
Beshear’s full set of guidelines can be found at https://govsite-assets.s3.amazonaws.com/XdeUr0qQQ9eZWviDXMFF_2020-6-16%20-%20HaW%20-%20Swimming%20and%20Bathing%20Reqs%20-%20Final%201.0.pdf.
According to Taylor, the Augusta pool size would allow for a total of 96 children at one time. He also said the changing rooms would have to have one door going in and one door going out. Anyone sitting around the pool, and not swimming, would need to be six feet apart at all times and would have to supply their own chairs.
Taylor said there are several issues facing the city in regards to opening the pools, but it was something he has wanted to see happen for three years.
“We’ve worked on this and I’d like to see us be able to open it,” Taylor said.
According to Taylor, the regulations will, however, make it difficult to reopen the pool.
“The rules and regulations will be hard to do,” he said. “What I would like to do is have all council to give this a lot of attention. It’s supposed to open on June 29. You have to have one lifeguard for every 25 children. If someone is on break, you have to have someone at the pool.”
According to city officials, there is only one lifeguard available.
Augusta City Clerk Gretchen England said the YMCA in Maysville is not sure when they can hold lifeguard certification classes.
“The important thing is to not shut the door on the issue,” Council Member Todd Kelsch said.
Another issue facing the city is taking payments. Guidelines want non-cash payments made when families enter the pool, according to Taylor. However, the city’s credit card payment system charges $2.95 per transaction. The cost to get into the pool is $4 per person without the transaction charge.
A special meeting was set up for Tuesday at 3 p.m. in order to discuss the matter further.