Augusta man arrested in shooting incident

June 9, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News, Top Stories 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]

DRY RIDGE — An early morning shooting in Bracken County is under investigation by police.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Cory Elliott, officers were called to a scene of a shooting around 12:30 a.m., Tuesday in the area of Dutch Ridge Road near Augusta.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that a physical altercation had allegedly broken out between 18-year-old Dillon Basford of Augusta and 25-year-old Christopher Downs of Clearfield, according to Elliott.

Elliott said that during the altercation, Basford allegedly discharged several rounds from a long gun, striking Downs once.

Downs was transported to the University of Cincinnati Hospital and is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Elliott.

Officials did not say what started the alleged altercation between the two individuals.

Basford was arrested and has been lodged in the Mason County Detention Center, where he remains on a $10,000 cash bond.

He is charged with first-degree assault and is scheduled to appear in Bracken District Court on June 16.

The incident remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police Detective Chris Lairson.