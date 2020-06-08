Area shipbuilding history at KYGMC

Some history about shipbuilding in Maysville was recently brought to the forefront of research at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center.

Tandy Nash, KYGMC education curator, said a patron recently handed over some information to the museum about a ship called “Maysville” that was built near what is now the Maysville River Park.

According to an article called “Rediscovering the ship Maysville: A new mystic seaport acquisition” provided by Nash, the ship was built in 1803-1804 as a sea going ship. There were at least 35 ships built in Kentucky and Ohio between 1800 and 1810.

The ships were loaded with cargo that included grain and produce and traveled down the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers before going out to sea, according to the article.

“We received information about the ship called ‘Maysville’ and we started doing research,” Nash said. “We found out it was one mile from the Maysville line. We figured out it was at the river park at the time.”

According to Nash, through research it was discovered that Gallaghus Ship Yard was located in Liberty, now the river park, and was building sea going ships.

“They would ship out all of the local goods,” she said. “Instead of importing the goods from other places, they would build the ship here, load it up, take it through the falls of Ohio and take it on out to sea.”

Nash said the Maysville ship was a three mast, 180 pound sea going ship. It traveled to numerous places, such as Russia, the Caribbeans, Portugal and other areas.

“It sailed all over,” she said. “In the original water color, you can tell that at least four of the men are freed black mariners. This was pre-Civil War.”

According to Nash, lumber and labor would be brought in to help build these ships.

“There are records of other ships being built here,” she said.

Nash said the museum has worked to obtain a historical marker that will be placed near the river park to commemorate the history of ship building in the area.

“When we found out about this, Louis (Browning) said people around here don’t know about it,” she said. “It was so early in our history, but it brings in the importance of the Ohio River to our community. So, the whole purpose of the marker is to educate the public that this happened here.”

Steve White has now been commissioned to paint a watercolor of the ship.