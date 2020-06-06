BTSAR valuable to local community

Though not everyone may realize it, there is a small group of volunteers who are dedicated to search and rescue efforts in the Buffalo Trace area.

According to Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue Chief Alex Hyrcza, in 2011, Mason County had a small team that was struggling. It was the only county in the area that had such a team.

At the time, Hyrcza, Wayne Muse and Greg Taylor saw a need for a team that could cover the area as a whole, as the team had a 12 member requirement to have such an organization.

“By making the team regional, there would be more calls, the equipment needs could be met by all the counties participating (instead of each on its own), and more people from which to get volunteers,” Hyrcza said. “So we three set up Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue to cover the needs in the Buffalo Trace area. We started with 12 volunteers from five counties in November 2011.”

According to Hyrcza, the mission of BTSAR is to search for missing children or elderly who go missing, hikers who get lost or injured, boaters who have accidents and anyone else who needs assistance.

“We do ground searching, water rescue using boats, and swift water rescue using a self-bailing raft. We can do limited rope rescues as well. We also search from the air. Right now we cover the counties of Mason, Bracken, and Roberson. We also cover the City of Maysville. We help out other teams when requested through Kentucky Division of Emergency Management. On mutual aid, we have been to Eastern Kentucky several times, several times to counties around us, and two times to Ohio,” he said.

Some equipment the organization has at its disposal includes two trucks, one of which pulls the command post and one that pulls the ATV or boat, a Chevy Blazer for command and landing zone equipment, three boats that allow for swift water rescue, a command post that has radio and computer capabilities, two ham radios and a radio for communicating with dispatch centers. There are four members who have the highest level of ham radio licensing, three have both levels of emergency communicators training. There is also a computer system that can track members using their cell phones, according to Hyrcza.

“We are a totally sufficient team that can operate without any assistance or resources for 24 hours,” he said.

The team is made up of Hyrcza, Taylor, who is the assistant chief, Eddie Johnson, the secretary and treasurer, Larry Davis Dodge, the vehicle officer and 14 others who are trained in basic search and rescue, urban search and rescue and wide area search and rescue.

The organization trains a minimum of two hours every month.

It is supported by local counties and cities.

“With their combined help over the years, we have been able to build up an impressive array of rescue gear and take training to support the needs of our citizens. In the past, we would help park cars at the Maysville Lion’s Club Craft Expo and also park cars at Blue Licks. We have also picked up road side trash to raise money. Unfortunately, these last funding sources will not be available to us. One should also know that unlike fire departments who get funding each year from the state, we do not. In fact, unlike fire departments, we cannot by law charge people for search and rescue. So our county support and fund-raising activities are very important,” Hyrcza said.

According to Hyrcza, he chose to be a part of BTSAR because he likes to help people.

“I like helping people in need and love the mystery behind a search. It’s an interesting puzzle to solve hopefully with a great outcome! It amazes me to see what some people do when they are lost. We see what they did, but do not understand why sometimes. That makes each search different. My heart goes out for those with some sort of behavioral issue or organic brain disorder. Those people can be hard to find at times,” he said.

Hyrcza said the best part of his job is reuniting people.

“The greatest moment is whenever a lost or missing person is reunited with family. I also like to see how so many organizations can come together and work so well together under a well managed search,” he said.

Taylor said he became a part of BTSAR because he saw a need for a better organized search team.

“Alex and I had worked together on the regional hazardous material team (that covered 10 counties) after 9-11 and he frequently expressed his passion for search and rescue. Since the local search team was struggling to find members in Mason County, Alex and I discussed formalizing a more regional approach, similar to the hazmat team. We developed our concept and the Mason County Emergency Management Director, Wayne Muse, requested that we put it into practice. So the Buffalo Trace Search and Rescue Team was born and we recruited members from Bracken, Fleming, and Mason counties. This is how I became a part of BTSAR,” he said.

He said the thing that stands out to him the most is the general attitude of volunteerism in the community.

“Although every search we have conducted has been different they all have one thing in common. The community comes together to volunteer in many helpful ways,” he said. “Food and water is donated on every search to feed the searchers; people volunteer their time to assist in many helpful ways; community leaders come to the scene to inquire about ways they can be of assistance.”