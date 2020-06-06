Slide repairs set for next week

June 6, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

Motorists should watch for one-lane traffic on Kentucky 8 west of Maysville this week as highway crews continue slide repairs near the William Harsha Bridge.

Beginning Monday, June 8, crews will excavate and place rock on the hillside adjacent to Kentucky 8 at milepoint 9.8 – the slide area that formed during recent heavy rains. The repair could take three to four days, during which time Kentucky 8 will be reduced to one lane with flaggers controlling all traffic.

Motorists should expect delays during work hours, approximately 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Please drive with caution, heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones, and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.