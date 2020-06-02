Brothers retiring from principal position

June 2, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0
Christy Howell-Hoots [email protected]
Provided

Provided

BROOKSVILLE — Taylor Elementary School Principal Bobbi Brothers has announced her plans to retire from the school district at the end of June.

Brothers has been with the district for 27 years. Her last day will be June 30.

Bracken County Superintendent Jeff Aulick said she will be missed at the school.

“She’s very student centered,” he said. “She’s always worked hard and strived to make decisions that are best for the students. She will be greatly missed by all of us.”

According to Aulick, Brad Riley, who has been serving as assistant principal, has been named the new principal at TES.

“We look forward to his leadership at Taylor,” Aulick said. “There are several challenges we will be facing with the upcoming school year and I know he will take on the challenges and do what is best for students.”

Jessica Steinhauer as also been named assistant principal.

Riley and Steinhauer will begin their new duties on July 1.