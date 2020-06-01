MCHS Class of 2020 Parade

June 1, 2020 edennison News 0

Perticipants wave to supporters at the Mason County High School Class of 2020 parade on campus Friday evening.

A creative interpretation of events is featured in the Class of 2020 parade held Friday evening.

Spectators cheer the Mason County High School Class of 2020 parade on campus Friday evening.

Rain could not dampen spirits during the Mason County High School Class of 2020 parade Friday evening.