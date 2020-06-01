MCHS Class of 2020 Parade

May 30, 2020
Two local women are working to make sure the community has face masks.
In Maysville, Jennifer Henton has already made about 1,600 masks and has donated them to anyone who has asked for one.
According to Henton, the project started when she found out masks were being made and donated to emergency personnel. She was concerned about the rest of the community.
“I was afraid those who are not first responders, emergency workers wouldn’t have masks if they needed them,” she said. “I decided to start making them and I’ve been handing them out everywhere.”
So far, she has donated to the Women’s Crisis Center, Comprehend and stood outside local businesses/restaurants to hand out masks to people getting out of their vehicles.
“I believe our numbers in this community are so low because we’re following the social distancing guidelines and because those of us who are making masks are handing them out like crazy.”
Henton said she does ask for donations in order to cover the cost of fabric and supplies, but will not turn someone down because they cannot pay.
“I will even pay the shipping for someone’s mask if they can’t afford to pay for it,” she said. “I don’t want anyone who needs one to go without.”
According to Henton, her goal is to make at least 5,000 masks.
In Bracken County, Faith Greer is continuing with her efforts to supply masks to those in need.
On April 30, Greer was hoping to have 1,500 masks sent out within a week as protection against the COVID-19 virus.
Exactly one month later, she has sent out more than 13,000 across the country.
Greer has worked daily for the last several weeks to push out masks. It began as a search for masks for her family. When she could not find them, she decided to make them herself and the effort has grown to something much more.
“I started doing this for my family,” she said. “We had trouble getting them, so I decided to make some for my family. Some people in town asked about the masks, so I thought I’d make them for Augusta. Then, others began asking and it grew from there.”
Greer said she has had a lot of requests from Virginia for masks lately.
“It’s been crazy. I was up until 4 a.m. (Friday),” Greer said. “I’ve been sending masks out all over the place. I’ve had a lot of requests from Virginia Beach, Va., because it’s mandatory to have a mask on there.”
Greer said she is tired, but happy to continue helping the community.
“It’s fulfilling to know that people are getting the masks and wearing them,” she said. “I’m tired, but it’s all worth it. I’m happy to be able to help.”
According to Greer, the community has rallied together for her. Donations have been sent in to assist with the masks and some have started trying to raise money for her to get an industrial sewing machine to help keep up with the amount of work.
She has even been making masks from Crown Royal bags.
“I’m on my fifth sewing machine,” she said. “There is a group trying to help me raise money to get an industrial one that will keep up with what I’m doing.”
Greer was even named a Hometown Hero by the Augusta Independent School.
According to Greer, she recently received a phone call from AIS Principal Robin Kelsch, who told her they needed to talk.
“I was concerned at first,” she said. “I was wondering if something was wrong with my kids or what was going on. Then, he and Brandi Brewer showed up at my house with balloons, flowers and a certificate. It kind of had a Publisher’s Clearinghouse vibe to it. I had to hold back my tears.”
Greer said she is thankful for the community support and hopes to continue working as long as she can to get the masks out.
According to Greer, it takes about 15 minutes to make one mask and she will often work from dawn to dusk making them. Her family also assists. Her husband and son cut the fabric and elastic and she uses her sewing machine to stitch everything together.