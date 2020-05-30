Blue Licks reopening in June

MOUNT OLIVET — Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park will be among the state parks fully reopening in June.
According to administrators, the park will open on June 1. Overnight stays are expected to begin on June 8. The restaurant will open for carryout only.
Also on June 8, the museum and historic sites are expected to open. Campgrounds will open on June 11. Campers must be self-contained RV units or pop-ups with bathrooms and holding tanks. Bathrooms will not be open.
“Playgrounds, swimming pools and beaches will remain closed,” the park’s Facebook post said. “No picnic shelter rentals until further notice as we practice the public health recommendation of gatherings of 10 or less.”
Golf courses are open and golf cart rentals will resume on June 1. Only one person will be allowed per cart unless they are family members.
The park administrators are encouraging guests to wear masks, practice social distancing and follow guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.
The park opening is good news for the residents of Robertson County, who had previously been told the park would remain closed for the summer in order to be provide housing for low acuity COVID-19 patients in case of a resurgence in the state.
On Thursday, during his 5 p.m. press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear said using the park, along with three others in the state, was no longer necessary.
“Thanks to where we are, we are now going to be able to add every state park to our reopening,” said Beshear.
Beshear also said public pools in the state may be able to reopen the week of June 29 with precautions to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
He said local city and county leaders may decide whether or not it will be safe to open pools in their areas.
“That does not mean that a city will or will not open pools. There is a huge hit on budgets, and even states that have allowed it, cities have not done it,” Beshear said. “I ask you to trust in your local leaders on how they choose to do that.”
Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park sits partially in Nicholas County but primarily in Robertson County. Only one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Nicholas County and no cases have been confirmed in Robertson County.