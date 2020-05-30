Blue Licks reopening in June

GEORGETOWN, Ohio — After a year away from Brown County on active duty in the middle east, Major General Gordon Ellis is once again Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis.

“It is tremendously pleasant to be back. I truly enjoy being back home. Every deployment makes you appreciate what you have back here,” Ellis said.

It was a busy time for Ellis in one of the most complicated and dangerous regions of the world.

“I was blessed to command Task Force Spartan, which was about 12,000 soldiers. We conducted ground operations in support of activities on the Arabian Peninsula. We also provided troops in support of other activities in the region,” Ellis said.

“The soldiers performed exceptionally well. We were there when there was an increase in tensions in the theater, culminating in the missile strike of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani.”

The drone missile strike against Soleimani happened on January 3.

Ellis was also responsible for a huge strategic accomplishment in the region, the deployment of American armor in Syria by soldiers under his command.

“That clearly demonstrated the American will and resolve and our ability to execute operations in just about any theater of operations very quickly. Not many military forces can execute that type of mission quickly. It shows that the American military can execute operations whenever and wherever it chooses to,” Ellis said.

“One of my most satisfying moments was seeing that picture of that first armored patrol in Syria. When you see that American flag, it makes it all worth it.”

Ellis also talked about the responsibility of command while in a combat zone.

“It was like a weight that was on you that was never lost until the mission was over. Every day I would think about what we could do to reduce the operational risk to our soldiers. You never got away from it,” he said.

Ellis added that he is aware of being one link in a long chain of service to the country.

“When I look back on what was accomplished there, I think about the many, many veterans we have in our community and those who have served in different places and different times. I feel probably what they felt at the time. You go there to perform to the best that you can in very challenging situations and then you just do your job.”

Ellis also said that he and his fellow soldiers never forgot why they were deployed.

“When you are over there, you think about home and why we do what we do. We do it primarily so we can maintain that shield of protection for the folks here. We don’t have to worry about missile strikes here.”

When Ellis returned to work on Tuesday, May 12, he presented a flag to the Brown County Commissioners that flew in Kuwait during his deployment.

According to the official record in the commissioners office, “The flag was flown Over the Operation Spartan Shield Headquarters at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, and is presented as a token of appreciation from the Soldiers of the 38th Infantry Division and MG Gordon L. Ellis, Task Force Commander.”

The flag is currently on display at the county administration building in Georgetown.

When asked about how it felt to be back home, one of the first things that came to Ellis’s mind was the scenery.

“I am amazed at how much greenery is here. You get used to the idea that everything is tan and that it’s really hot. So when I got here, we had just had rain and I thought that this is by far the greatest place on planet earth to live,” he said.

Ellis will also be enjoying the greenery of Brown County for the foreseeable future.

“I am pleased to announce that I will retire from the Army National Guard in January of 2021, which will end my 39 years of service,” Ellis said.

He added that he is looking forward to resuming his duties as the Brown County Sheriff and serving the citizens of Brown County.