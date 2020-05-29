$12M city budget set for first read

Maysville city commissioners will consider the city’s 2020-2021 budget in June after conducting a series of budget workshops over the past several weeks.

Commissioners were given a chance to make any additional suggestions during Thursday’s meeting.

The total projected budget general fund stands at $12,573,627 in revenue and $12,808,080 in expenses. The utility fund has $4,551, 750 in projected revenue with $4,656,000 in estimated expenses. The carryover or contingency fund is $11 million.

There are no new capital projects in the proposed budget, City Manager Matt Wallingford said.

Mayor Charles declined to make any changes in the budget before it goes before commissioners in June.

“You made all the tough calls, Matt with the recommendation for no raises,” Cotterill said.

“I don’t think we have a whole lot of fluff in there,” Commissioner Kelly Ashley said.

While there may be a projected deficit, it is never as bad as the estimate, Comptroller Penny Stanfield said.

“It’s a working budget and we monitor it month-to-month,” she said.

Wallingford said without any objections he would present the budget for a first reading in June.

The new budget must be in place by July 1.

Also Thursday, commissioners approved the appointment of Rhonda Rose as the city’s new Human Resource Manager. Rose replaces Karen Cracraft who is retiring after three decades with the city.

Rose comes to the city after working with the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, giving her experience in the public personnel sector, Wallingford said.

Plans for the city to sell the Marshall Key House will be dependant on the Kentucky Heritage Council’s approval, Wallingford told commissioners Thursday.

The historic house was purchased by the city in 2001 from Old Washington Inc. for $150,000, with funds from a Transportation Enhancement grant. As part of the deed stipulations, the house must be used for public purposes “in perpetuity,” he said.

The house was built in 1807 by Marshall Key, a nephew of U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Marshall. In 1833, Harriet Beecher Stowe visited. During her visit, she was taken to witness a slave auction at the courthouse nearby. According to historic newspaper accounts from the late 1800s, that was where the author received some of the inspiration for her best selling book, Uncle Tom’s Cabin.

Most recently the house has served as a museum.

Wallingford said discussions of selling the home first came up a few years ago when the city decided to sell the event center. He said he had discussed the possible sale with a nonprofit organization. Wallingford said he has since learned the house will be required to be sold by sealed bids. If no bids are received than the city can enter negotiations with the nonprofit for the sale.

The house is in need of some repairs, including addressing a water runoff issue from an intermittent creek that runs beside the house that would require deepening a French drain around the house to six feet deep, Maysville Projects Director David Hord said at a recent commission meeting. The work would require that an archaeological study be completed before the work takes place, he said.

The house is bound by KHC covenants which require that its use remain public. City Attorney Kelly Caudill said the city will be required to notify the KHC within 30 days for the council to explain terms of the easement. He said he would like to reach out to the KHC general counsel to see what terms they are willing to release and to return to commission with that information.

Commissioners agree to Caudill’s suggestion.