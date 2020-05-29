Events, festivals canceled due to virus

Several local events and festivals are being canceled in response to guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear in relation to COVID-19.

In Maysville, the Fourth of July celebrations, except the fireworks display, have been postponed to September.

More details on a Labor Day celebration will be released when they are available.

The Maysville Players Facebook page recently posted that the Uncorked festival, which is held in June each year, has been postponed and could be canceled, depending on CDC guidelines.

“Uncorked is being postponed (possibly cancelled depending on how things go with this dang virus). The state has pulled NQ2 liquor licenses and…no license, no festival and…because we have lots of attendees ‘we cant be doing that’ (i.e. they wont let us),” the post said. “As this is our biggest fundraiser of the year, we hope to move to a later date but, as you know, that is even iffy. Losing our biggest fundraiser plus no shows and camps is really going to be difficult but ‘we will get through this’.”

The Simon Kenton festival has been canceled. The festival is held each year in Old Washington. However, due to vendors being reluctant to sign on for the festival this year, it will not be held.

The Germantown Fair Board recently released a statement that said the board is considering options for the Germantown Fair, which is held in August each year. The board said a decision on the fair will be made in June.

In Bracken County, the Augusta Riverfest Regatta has been canceled.

“We are heartbroken to have made this decision, but during this pandemic time, the safety of everyone is very important,” Bracken County Tourism Director Janet Hunt said in a Facebook post on the Augusta, Kentucky page. “Our hospitality is always here. You are welcome to come for a day visit anytime. Most of our shops and restaurants are open with capacity and curbside service. We have Airbnbs and a bed and breakfast.”

Art in the Garden, which was scheduled for June 6, has also been canceled for 2020.

The Fourth of July celebration in Vanceburg has also been canceled, at least for July, according to Vanceburg Mayor Dane Blankenship.

Blankenship said he is hoping to have the event rescheduled for September, but is unsure if that is a possibility.

“We’d like to try to have it on Labor Day weekend, but we have to see how everything looks,” he said. “We do know that we can’t have it on July 4. We’re disappointed, but we don’t have a choice.”

According to Blankenship, the concert in the park series has also been canceled.