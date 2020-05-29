Man charged with choking companion

Mary Ann Kearns [email protected]

A man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at a storage building where they were living has been arrested and charged with strangulation.

James Harvey Nathaniel Reed, 24, of Maysville, is currently lodged in the Mason County Detention Center where he was lodged following the May 26 incident.

According to Maysville Police Detective Chris Conley, police responded to the scene at 7 a.m., after reports were received from neighbors on Old Jersey Ridge Road about a domestic incident. The caller said the male had a female down.

When officers arrived they found Reed and his companion, Conley said. During questioning, Reed admitted to choking the female and dragging her back to the residence and not allowing her to leave..

Although the female did not suffer any serious, long term injuries, police always take strangulation seriously, Conely said.

Reed in being held at MCDC on charges of first-degree strangulation and first-degree unlawful imprisonment. Bond has been set at $10,000 cash.

Reed appeared in Mason District Court on Wednesday to answer the charges and entered a not guilty plea before Judge Kim Leet Razor. He is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on June 1.