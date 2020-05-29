Casa training goes virtual

Do you have a passion for the welfare of the children in our communities? The CASA Program of Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties, Inc. is seeking volunteers! CASA’s mission is to provide trained community volunteers to speak for children in court who are victims of dependency, neglect and/or abuse. CASA Volunteers are officers of the court, they serve as an extra pair of eyes and ears and are the child’s VOICE in court.
To become a CASA volunteer:
—Must be 21 years of age or older.
— Complete a volunteer application and interview.
— Must consent to a state criminal background check, a Child Abuse and Neglect Registry check, Sexual Offender Registry check, a Caregiver check, and a national criminal background check.
— Complete a 30-hour pre-service training.
— Be sworn in by our District Court Judge and take an Oath of Confidentiality.
— Serve at least one (1) year as a CASA Volunteer.
The nation is expecting a rise in petitions before our courts for dependency, neglect and/or abuse as our country begins to open day cares, schools, and other places where children come in contact with those outside of the homes in which they reside. The CASA Program for Bracken, Fleming, and Mason Counties hopes to be able to serve as many of these children as possible. We would love for you to join our team!
We are offering a new training class beginning June 12, 2020. This training will be done virtually and can be completed entirely from the comfort of your own home. Please contact us at CASA for more information on becoming a CASA Volunteer. You can call us at (606) 563-7431; e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected]; or on Facebook at CASA of Bracken, Fleming, & Mason Counties.