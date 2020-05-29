Casa training goes virtual

It began with 600 students at the Mason County Middle School and ended with a top seven win at the Amazing Shake national competition.

Joseph Hazlett, an eight grader at MCMS, was among four students from Mason County who attended the competition, via Zoom, last week.

Hazlett ended in sixth place. Along with him from MCMS was Victoria Lavinder, Bailey Boone and Ava Thompson. Lavinder would go on to take 34th place, Boone took 70th and Thompson took 71st.

There were 250 students who competed, according to MCMS teacher Kerri Stanfield.

The initial competition began at MCMS with 600 students who completed community service projects. From there, 120 students were chosen for the next round. The top eight students were chosen from the luncheon. Each one of the students was assigned a character, but not told why they had to be in character. The final competition was a debate and the top four were chosen.

Normally, the national competition would be held in Atlanta, Ga. However, due to COVID-19, the competition was held via Zoom.

“We had a lot of Zoom practices,” Stanfield said. “There were a lot of group conversations where they were asked questions, they had to make their own commercials and other activities. They were interviewed by a children’s author, where they discussed diversity in children’s books.”

Stanfield said there were some challenges with having the competition held on Zoom rather than in person.

“They didn’t have that live coaching like they normally do,” she said. “And, usually we go down as a team and we’re together, supporting one another. They didn’t have that this time and I feel like that’s something very important for them. It was a difficult challenge.”

According to Stanfield, the students did well overcoming the challenges.

“They did very well and I’m proud of all the kids,” she said. “It’s exciting.”

According to Stanfield, the students will be able to compete in person next year.

“Even though they competed this year, they weren’t able to go to nationals in person, but they’ll be able to go next year — each one of them,” she said.

Hazlett said it was a different experience than he was expecting, but he was still excited to be able to compete.

“It was challenging,” he said. “We had the gauntlet round — like we normally do — where you face different scenarios and answer questions. Then we had the breakfast of champions. Normally, we eat together and carry on a conversation, but this time, we had to eat breakfast at home and participate in discussions together.”

According to Hazlett, he knew it would be a challenge when he found out the competition would not be held in person, but it was one he was ready to overcome.

“I’m a very social person,” he said. “I like to shake hands and talk face to face. You can’t shake hands over a computer screen, so I had to adjust.”

Hazlett said he was excited when he found out he placed so high in the competition.

“I’m honored and excited,” he said. “I want to thank everyone for helping us get through this and for all of the others we competed against. It was a great competition and I’m happy I was a part of it.”

According to Stanfield, the students who competed over Zoom this year have been invited to compete in person at the 2021 nationals.