New COVID-19 case in Bracken County

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Health Department has confirmed a 12th case of COVID-19 in the county.
According to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox, the individual is a male over the age of 50. No further information was available.
Other cases in the area include:
— In Mason County, there are nine confirmed cases.
— In Fleming County, there are three confirmed cases.
— In Lewis County, there are seven confirmed cases.
— There are no reported cases in Robertson County.
— In Adams County, Ohio, eight cases have been confirmed with one death.
— In Brown County, Ohio, there have been 28 confirmed cases with one death.
Testing for COVID-19 is available in local areas.
At the Buffalo Trace Health Department in Maysville, those seeking a test must call ahead for screening and to make an appointment. Priority of testing goes to those with symptoms in the healthcare field and those with symptoms who have risk-related factors such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, COPD and asthma, according to information from the district.
The testing is drive-thru style with instructions posted for patients to follow that include where to stop, the vehicle they are driving and to place it in “park,” to remain in the car, call the HD, to have a mask on and the vehicle’s window rolled halfway down.
Appointments can be made by calling 606-564-9447.
The Bracken County Health Department also began testing for COVID-19 recently.
According to BCHD Director Tony Cox, the test is a nasal swab and will give a positive or negative result. The schedule for testing is Monday through Thursday and an appointment is needed.
Call 606-735-2157 for schedule an appointment for the test.
The Lewis County Health Department is also providing COVID-19 testing.
According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, the next round of testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 19. It is a deep nasal swab test. It will give a positive or negative result for COVID-19 and is not the antibody test.