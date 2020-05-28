Bracken County courthouse reopens Monday

BROOKSVILLE — The Bracken County Courthouse will reopen on Monday with some restrictions in place.

During a Bracken County Fiscal Court meeting on Wednesday, Judge-Executive Tina Teegarden said all departments inside the courthouse will open with the exception of the Bracken County Clerk’s Office.

“I know some counties are not opening their clerk’s offices until after the election,” Teegarden said. “(County Clerk) Rae Jean (Poe) will continue to take phone calls and if people need to get inside the recording room for their title deeds, she is taking appointments. However, her office will remain closed to the public.”

Teegarden said employees inside the building will be required to wear face masks. While it is not required, it is recommended that those entering the building also wear masks.

During the meeting, Teegarden also said District Court Judge Kim Razor reached out to her about opening the judicial center on Monday.

“Judge Razor said (Kentucky Administration Office of the Courts) is putting some strict requirements on them to reopen the court,” she said. “I haven’t gotten any paperwork on this yet, but they will be requiring extra security. I haven’t been given any information, so I don’t know how many they will need.”

Teegarden said the sheriff’s office is contracted to provide the security and she is waiting for him to get back to her with the information.

According to Teegarden, there is grant money that could possibly be used to cover the payroll. However, the grant cannot be applied for until she knows how much security is needed.

“I haven’t been given any information, so I’m waiting,” she said. “They will be open to the public on Monday. We’re running thin on the wire if we have to have extra security by Monday to open that building. I want to make sure the grant money gets applied for to cover the payroll. I don’t know the eligibility, so I’ve asked Judge Razor to get with AOC to get that paperwork for me.”

According to Teegarden, there are 11 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bracken County and nine have recovered.

“The health department is still testing and there are tests pending — so one day at a time,” she said.

Other items discussed during the meeting included:

— Approving the jailer’s budget.

— Discussion on a request from the Augusta Volunteer Fire Department on assisting with fireworks. The department wants to have a small fireworks show and requested assistance to purchase the fireworks. Teegarden said the county attorney has looked into it and the county would be unable to assist with the fireworks purchase.