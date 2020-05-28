Murder case headed to grand jury

May 28, 2020
VANCEBURG — A grand jury will hear the specifics of a murder case in Lewis County soon.

On Tuesday, Michael Justice, 47, of Garrison, appeared in a Lewis County District courtroom, via video conference, for a pretrial hearing regarding Justice allegedly killing a man who was attempting to repossess a vehicle from Justice.

According to the Kentucky State Police, on May 13 around 12:28 a.m., Thompson Biggs-Cox, Aaron Cottrell, Bonnie Dalton, Kari Biggs and Bryan Biggs, all of West Portsmouth, Ohio, arrived at Justice’s home on Kinney Road to repossess a 2004 Chevy Silverado.

During the attempted repossession, an altercation allegedly broke out between the individuals, resulting in several shots being fired. All five individuals were allegedly shot by Justice.

Brian Biggs, 37, was pronounced death at the scene by Lewis County Coroner Tony Gaydos. Kari Biggs received a gunshot wound, but refused treatment at the scene.

Cottrell, Biggs-Cox and Dalton were transported to the hospital via Portsmouth Ambulance Service.

Justice was arrested and charged with murder and four counts of first-degree assault.

On Tuesday, Detective David Zimmerman with the Kentucky State Police, testified about the incident before Lewis County District Judge Brian C. McCloud.

McCloud found probably cause to send the case to the grand jury. The date the grand jury will meet is currently unknown, according to the Lewis County Circuit Clerk’s Office.

Justice is currently being held in the Lewis County Detention Center on no bond.