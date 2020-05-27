Anderson joins MRMC

Meadowview Regional Medical Center recently announced that Stephen Anderson, M.D., a board-certified internal medicine physician and medical oncologist/hematologist, has joined Meadowview Regional Medical Center to focus on the treatment of cancer and blood diseases.
Anderson is the first physician to join MRMC this year as the hospital continues to grow its physician services group and provide care to patients in Maysville, Kentucky and the surrounding region.
“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Anderson to Maysville, Kentucky,” said Joe Koch, chief executive officer of Meadowview Regional Medical Center. “Oncology and hematology is a service that our community needs, and Dr. Anderson’s training has given him a great breadth of experience to treat patients in our region. This expertise will be important as Meadowview Regional Medical Center works towards our mission of making communities healthier.”
Anderson graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine where he also completed his residency. He completed his fellowship at the University of Kentucky Healthcare Markey Cancer Center.
Trained at the NCI-designated Markey Cancer Center in Lexington, Anderson utilizes the latest chemotherapy protocols to treat cancer and blood diseases. He works closely with patients and their families to develop treatment plans that are designed to meet each patient’s unique needs.
Anderson began seeing patients at Meadowview Regional Medical Center on May 19, 2020.
To learn more about cancer treatment or to schedule an appointment, call 606.302.9484.