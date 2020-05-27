Anderson joins MRMC

FLEMINGSBURG — The 2020 graduating class of Fleming County High School is coming together to honor a student who lost his parents in a weekend accident.

Just after graduation on Saturday, John Dalton Barnett, 18, left the high school with his parents Nancy Barnett, 53 and Lyndon Barnett, 56; and his brother, Michael Barnett, 26.

Nancy Barnett was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Kentucky 599 when she turned left onto Kentucky 11, striking a 2002 Chevrolet pickup that was being driven north by Anthony Bailey, 52, of Wallingford, according to Kentucky State Police.

Nancy Barnett was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident and her husband, Lyndon Barnett died after being transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Both Dalton and Michael Barnett were transported to the UK facility for treatment of their injures where they remained Tuesday.

Bailey, and a passenger, Nancy Bailey, were not injured, according to troopers.

Dalton Barnett remains in UK, but is stable, according to Fleming County Schools Principal Stephanie Emmons. There was no information available on Michael Barnett’s condition.

According to Emmons, over the weekend, she, and other school administrators, began seeing tags on Facebook from students who were discussing a plan to assist Dalton Barnett in an annual vehicle giveaway.

Cheap’s Chevrolet, in Flemingsburg, gives away a car to a graduating senior who meets certain criteria. Usually, the vehicle is given away right after graduation. However, due to social distancing guidelines because of COVID-19, the vehicle giveaway is scheduled for May 30.

“During the graduation, the students who met the criteria were given a key,” she said. “On Saturday, there will be a drawing for the student who will win the car.”

According to Emmons, several students have offered up their keys to Dalton Barnett in order to give him a better chance at winning the vehicle.

“I’ve see several posts from students who are offering up their key,” she said. “This was all them. I called Cheap’s to make sure it was OK, but they were completely behind it. This is the class of 2020 coming together.”

After the accident, Emmons and Fleming County Schools Superintendent Brian Creasman put out a joint statement regarding Dalton Barnett.

“Dalton is a sweet young man who has plans to go into the military. He is always a joy to be around and his family has always been very proud of him. Both his mom, Nancy, and dad, Lyndon, were incredibly excited to watch Dalton walk across the stage on Saturday. Nancy wore a shirt to graduation on Saturday morning that said on the back, “Senior Mom: Some people wait their entire lives to meet their inspiration. I raised mine. Class of 2020.” This speaks volumes to the kind of mother Nancy was and to the Barnetts and how proud they were of their family. The Barnetts mean a lot to our Fleming County Community and we will be here to support Dalton and his brother as they face the difficult times ahead,” the statement said.

A GoFundMe page to help the family with funeral costs and other expenses has been established and has raised $7,671 as of Tuesday.

The link to the page is https://www.gofundme.com/f/barnett-family-fund.