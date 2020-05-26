Blue Licks park to remain closed this summer

WEST UNION, Ohio — One person has died from complications of COVID-19 in Adams County, Ohio.

According to the Adams County Health Department, the individual was an 84-year-old male who had chronic health problems. No other information about the individual will be released.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” officials with the health department said on Monday.

There have been eight cases confirmed in Adams County.

According to coronavirus.ohio.gov, which is tracking Ohio’s COVID-19 cases, there are now 23 cases in Brown County, Ohio with three hospitalizations and one death.

In Bracken County, an 11th case has been confirmed. The new case is a woman in her 60s, according to Bracken County Health Department Director Tony Cox.

No other information is available at this time.

Other cases in the area include:

— In Mason County, there are eight confirmed cases.

— In Fleming County, there are two confirmed cases.

— In Lewis County, there are five confirmed cases.

— There are no reported cases in Robertson County.

Health officials are asking people to be cautious as the state of Kentucky begins to slowly reopen.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently released a timeline of the reopening phases.

— On May 20, retail businesses and funeral homes can reopen.

— On May 22, restaurants may open at 33 percent capacity and outdoor seating.

— On June 1, movie theaters and fitness centers may open.

— On June 11, campgrounds may open.

— On June 15, childcare services may open and youth sports, with low touch and outdoors, can resume.

During phase 3, which is expected to begin in July, bars may reopen and gatherings of no more than 50 people will be allowed.

Testing for COVID-19 is available in local areas.

At the Buffalo Trace Health Department in Maysville, those seeking a test must call ahead for screening and to make an appointment. Priority of testing goes to those with symptoms in the healthcare field and those with symptoms who have risk-related factors such as diabetes, obesity, heart disease, COPD and asthma, according to information from the district.

The testing is drive-thru style with instructions posted for patients to follow that include where to stop, the vehicle they are driving and to place it in “park,” to remain in the car, call the HD, to have a mask on and the vehicle’s window rolled halfway down.

Appointments can be made by calling 606-564-9447.

At least one medical office in Maysville will be offering testing for those who suspect they may have had the virus but do not have any symptoms.

Fast Pace Urgent, located at 420 West Martin L King Highway is offering a new test that can tell if someone has previously had the COVID-19 virus, even if they don’t currently have symptoms.

The Bracken County Health Department also began testing for COVID-19 recently.

According to BCHD Director Tony Cox, the test is a nasal swab and will give a positive or negative result. The schedule for testing is Monday through Thursday and an appointment is needed.

Call 606-735-2157 for schedule an appointment for the test.

The Lewis County Health Department is also providing COVID-19 testing.

According to Lewis County Health Department Director Anita Bertram, the next round of testing will take place from 8 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, May 19. It is a deep nasal swab test. It will give a positive or negative result for COVID-19 and is not the antibody test.