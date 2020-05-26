Blue Licks park to remain closed this summer

May 26, 2020 Ledger Indenpendent News 0

MOUNT OLIVET — The Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park will be one of four resort parks in Kentucky that will remain closed this summer.

According to parks.ky.gov, on June 1, most resort parks and all recreation parks across the state will reopen for lodging, camping and hiking. However, Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park, Lake Barkley, Lake Cumberland and Buckhorn Lake will not be among them.

According to the park’s Facebook page, the park will remain closed to allow it to be used to provide housing for low acuity COVID-19 patients in case a resurgance of COVID-19 happens in the state.

Park officials said no hiking will be allowed in the park during the closure.

“Blue Licks Battlefield is one of four resort parks remaining closed to provide housing for low acuity COVID-19 patients in the event of a resurgence of the coronavirus in Kentucky,” officials said. “This decision will be re-evaluated based on the Commonwealth’s needs. All areas of Blue Licks Battlefield, including Hidden Waters Restaurant, the campground, trails and picnic areas will be closed to the public during this time.”

Blue Licks Battlefield State Resort Park sits partially in Nicholas County but primarily in Robertson County. Only one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Nicholas County and no cases have been confirmed in Robertson County.