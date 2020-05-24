Vets gravesites honored with American flags

In a joint effort between the city of Maysville and the Simon Kenton Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2734, all veterans buried in the Maysville-Mason County cemetery now have a flag on their gravesite.

On Friday, employees with the city and volunteers with the VFW and the Mason County High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps walked the length of the cemetery to make sure every veteran had a flag.

According to Kevin Wells, director of the cemetery, that includes 750 graves over nearly 35 acres.

“That last count was 750 graves,” Wells said. “We know exactly where each one is located. I’m sure there are some we’ve missed, but the best way to know where they are buried is to walk the cemetery and look at the stones.”

Wells said the VFW purchased the flags to go on the graves. They stay on the sites until the week after Memorial Day.

“We can pull them up and reuse them,” he said.

Eddie Brierly, commander of the VFW Post, said he was happy to be able to get the flags on the gravesites.

“I think it’s fantastic,” he said. “I’m trying to get a program started so we can do this for every cemetery in the county.”

Brierly said the VFW has to purchase the flags, but he is hoping to get a program started to get the state to assist with it.

“We would like to do every cemetery, but it’s a big task. In Ohio, we put them on every gravesite in Brown County, because the state helps,” he said. “We’d like to have that here.”

Clara Brewer, with the JROTC, said she was happy to help with putting out the flags.

“The ROTC and the VFW have worked closely for years now,” she said. “We’re down here helping to put out the flags on veteran’s graves. We’re picking up old ones and we’re going to retire those, and replacing them with new ones. It’s a great honor to be able to help. I’m glad someone is doing this, especially because with COVID-19, not a lot of people really out and wanting to visit the graves and do something like this.”