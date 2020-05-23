Community thanks nursing home employees

Employees of the Maysville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center were surprised with thank you gifts on Thursday.
Rena Bickley, an executive manager with Tupperware, led the project by reaching out to community members who would like to say “thank you” to an essential employee. The donors could purchase a soup mug that would be delivered to employees of the nursing home.
Bickley said even though the mugs were purchased through her from Tupperware, there was no profit on her end.
“They told me how many they wanted and I made absolutely no profit from the sale of the mugs,” she said. “I wanted to do this because it was something I felt led to do.”
There were 150 mugs donated to the nursing home. Once the full “Adopt a Hero” project is finished, around 420 mugs will have been delivered to various sites in the area.
Bickley said she felt drawn to this project and once she started making calls, it ballooned to much more than she thought it would.
“I meant to do the 150, but when I started making calls, it just ballooned,” she said. “Within the first 30 minutes, I had the 150 donated. People started telling me they wanted to do this for another area and total, there are 420 mugs now.”
Inside the mugs was a recipe for a chocolate chip cookie, some LifeSavers and a hot chocolate packet, according to Bickley.
“The chocolate chip cookie can be baked inside the mug,” she said. “The LifeSavers are in there because they are heroes everyday.”
Also inside the mug is a note saying “thank you” from the person who purchased that mug.
Bickley said she started the project, because the nursing home is very close to her heart.
“This facility is just really special to me,” she said. “It meets the needs of a lot of people in this community. I’ve had family here and neighbors. It just means a lot to me.”
Michelle Gilliland, director of nursing, said she was very appreciative of the project.
“It’s probably one of the nicest things I’ve ever experienced,” she said. “(Bickley) put a lot of work into this. She made the calls and did the leg work. I know it took a lot of time and she’s an amazing person. We appreciate everything that everyone donated.”