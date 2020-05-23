Augusta native restoring cemetery headstones

AUGUSTA — A Bracken County resident has been working to clean up cemeteries around the county.
Greg Cummins, former Augusta Police Chief, said he had not intended on beginning the work until he went searching for his own family member’s gravesites.
According to Cummins, he was searching for his great-grandparent’s gravesites and noticed that when findagrave.com would list where someone was buried, it was not always easy to find.
“I couldn’t find the headstones,” he said. “I noticed that a lot of these cemeteries have headstones that are down, broken or you just can’t read them.”
Cummins said some of the cemeteries he has visited included Battle Grove, Mount Zion, Hillside, Payne, Lenoxburg, Salem Ridge, Highland and Sharon, though most of the work at the Hillside Cemetery has been taken care of by other volunteers.
“I did a little bit up there, but that cemetery is being taken care of by a group of volunteers,” he said. “As for the other cemeteries, I’m most alone when I clean them, but sometimes I’ll have people with me to help reset.”
Cummins said the smaller gravestones can be reset easily by digging a hole and putting them in place, but the larger ones can sometimes require equipment to lift and reset them.
“You’ll sometimes need to reset the base and foundation,” he said. “You put stones under it and sometimes have to pour concrete.”
In order to clean the headstones, Cummins uses a mixture called Wet and Forget. It is a solution that can be sprayed on and will clean the stone over time.
Cummins said he will usually spray the mixture on a headstone and return a few weeks later to check on it.
“I’ll use a spray bottle and spray the mixture on the headstone,” he said. “I’ll use a nylon brush on it and come back about six weeks later to see what it looks like. It’s not an instant process.
According to Cummins, one of the most interesting things he has learned while visiting the cemeteries is how many Civil War Union Soldiers are buried in the county.
“There are a lot of Union Soldiers buried in Bracken County,” he said. “I don’t think people realize that.”
Cummins said he has enjoyed cleaning the cemeteries and it is something he wants to continue to do.
“You get a sense of accomplishment when you get them clean and can read them,” he said. “It’s almost like bringing back their memories. Some of these cemeteries are very old and a lot can happen in 150 years. The headstones fall over or the wording starts to fade. It’s nice to be able to bring them back.”